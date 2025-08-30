Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $47,000 Position in ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 621,935 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. ProAssurance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

