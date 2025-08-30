Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 3,417.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 57.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.34 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $785.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NerdWallet Profile



NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

