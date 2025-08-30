Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Hercules Capital worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 206,066 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5%

HTGC stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The firm had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.