Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.85% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $61.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

