Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Kellanova $K

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,683 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:K opened at $79.48 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock worth $100,650,980. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

