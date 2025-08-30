Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $100.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

