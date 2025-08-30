Reviewing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -65.79% -131.65% -23.35% Strattec Security 3.31% 8.95% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChargePoint and Strattec Security”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $417.08 million 0.62 -$277.07 million ($12.00) -0.94 Strattec Security $565.07 million 0.48 $18.68 million $4.57 14.41

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than ChargePoint. ChargePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ChargePoint and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 2 7 1 1 2.09 Strattec Security 1 0 0 0 1.00

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 146.25%. Given ChargePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Volatility and Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Strattec Security shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strattec Security beats ChargePoint on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also offers full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.