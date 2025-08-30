Reviewing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) & 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Get Enovis alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Enovis has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovis and 10x Genomics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $2.11 billion 0.84 -$825.49 million ($14.25) -2.17 10x Genomics $644.47 million 2.71 -$182.63 million ($0.70) -20.01

10x Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovis and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00 10x Genomics 1 6 6 0 2.38

Enovis presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.13%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $13.54, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73% 10x Genomics -13.13% -12.88% -10.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enovis beats 10x Genomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.