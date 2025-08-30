Robert W. Baird Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $15.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of KSS opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 49.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

