Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.65. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

