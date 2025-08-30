Rosenblatt Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $515.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.