Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 863 Shares of Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integer were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Integer by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,634,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Integer news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,856.78. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $146.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

