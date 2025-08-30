SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,604 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Stock Performance
Microsoft stock opened at $506.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.77 and its 200 day moving average is $447.33.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
