Shore Capital Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 110.44 and a one year high of GBX 209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,185.30, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.36.

Featured Articles

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

