Shore Capital Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GKP opened at GBX 193.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 110.44 and a one year high of GBX 209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,185.30, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.36.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
