SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 35,835 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,835 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3%

NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.