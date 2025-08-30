Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total value of $84,102.07. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,321.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 417.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

