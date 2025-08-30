Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCT. Liberum Capital upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Softcat from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,813.80.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,624 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,598.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,630.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,653.90. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,427 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,960.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

