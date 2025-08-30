Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,241 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPB. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPB opened at $57.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

