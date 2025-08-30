Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stantec by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $108.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.1635 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.