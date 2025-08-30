Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

NYSE SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.