UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.02% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pure Storage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Pure Storage Trading Down 3.8%

PSTG opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $80.68. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Pure Storage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

