Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 309,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,341 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.