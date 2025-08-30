UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $19,209,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in UMH Properties by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 666,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 446,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 251,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 153,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:UMH opened at $15.67 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

In other news, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,237,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,074.30. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,782. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

