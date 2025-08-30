US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,343 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,345 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after acquiring an additional 426,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 405,871 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

