V2X, Inc. $VVX Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get V2X alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V2X by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of V2X by 3,403.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V2X

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,700,001 shares in the company, valued at $485,000,050. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.