VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.