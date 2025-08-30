Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.39. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.