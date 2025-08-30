Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 189,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 134,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,247,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 238,510 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV opened at $64.55 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

