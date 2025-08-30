Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 386,760 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,873,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,701,000 after buying an additional 412,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,426,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,616,000 after buying an additional 83,168 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,311,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,030,000 after buying an additional 225,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Verra Mobility’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.