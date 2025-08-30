VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 865,682 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 194,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $33.87 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

