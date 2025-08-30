Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Viking Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Viking has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viking by 2,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viking by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Viking by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 820,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

