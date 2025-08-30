Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 11,915 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

ILMN opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

