Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,551 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $271.62 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

