Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 21,258 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 8,603.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 89,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,159,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMP opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.67. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

