Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 815,653 JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 815,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 201.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

