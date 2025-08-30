Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,614 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $62,470,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 445,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,507,000 after purchasing an additional 259,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.26. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

