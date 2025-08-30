Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.59 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $336.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.32 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. The trade was a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

