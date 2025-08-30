Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,656,000 after acquiring an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 999,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,074,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.94 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918. 15.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.