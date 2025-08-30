Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in ArcelorMittal $MT

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MT. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 337,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

