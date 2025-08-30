Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after buying an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 753,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $955,525,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,840,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 341,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,932 shares of company stock valued at $96,378,273 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,400.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,417.46. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,624.69.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

