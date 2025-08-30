Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 231,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

