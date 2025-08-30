Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $147.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.40. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

