2,199 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

