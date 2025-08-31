5,106 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.19. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

