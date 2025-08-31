AdStar (OTCMKTS:ADST) versus System1 (NYSE:SST) Head-To-Head Review

AdStar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AdStar and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdStar N/A N/A N/A System1 -22.43% -92.07% -15.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of AdStar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdStar 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AdStar and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

System1 has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than AdStar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdStar and System1″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdStar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A System1 $343.92 million 0.20 -$74.67 million ($9.63) -0.74

AdStar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Summary

System1 beats AdStar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdStar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

