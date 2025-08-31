Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $94.80, with a volume of 10422019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.94 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Affirm in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $6,231,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $89,217,029. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 4,415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 10.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.