Alex McIntosh Sells 76,486 Shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOUGet Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total transaction of £260,052.40.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 347 on Friday. YouGov plc has a 12-month low of GBX 240.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 516. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.39 million, a PE ratio of 49,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 345.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 325.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms recently commented on YOU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, YouGov has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.50.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

