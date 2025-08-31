Alibaba Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 491,793 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately161% compared to the average daily volume of 188,616 call options.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 13.0%

NYSE BABA opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.