Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 650,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,646,571.80. The trade was a 6.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 238,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock worth $29,692,440 and sold 27,690 shares worth $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,878,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,223,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 64.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,583,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 743,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

