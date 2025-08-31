Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,878,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,223,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,884,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 64.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,583,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 743,884 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
