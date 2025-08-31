Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7%

ALLE stock opened at $169.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $172.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegion by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

